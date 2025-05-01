ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10155 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
7 749 29

Drone operator eliminated seven occupiers who had gathered behind market stall in occupied city of Oleshky. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated seven invaders who had gathered behind a trade stall in the marketplace of occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, with a precise strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted online. No civilians were injured.

Read more: On March 5, Air Force of AFU struck occupiers’ control center in Oleshky and stronghold in Kursk region – General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (9051) market (19) elimination (5043) drones (2354) Oleshky (19) Khersonska region (2074) Khersonskyy district (187)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 