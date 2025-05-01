Drone operator eliminated seven occupiers who had gathered behind market stall in occupied city of Oleshky. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated seven invaders who had gathered behind a trade stall in the marketplace of occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, with a precise strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a Ukrainian soldier's successful combat performance was posted online. No civilians were injured.
