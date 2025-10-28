1 409 6
Laid down to rest and set ablaze: Madyar’s Birds drone strikes occupier. VIDEO
Operators of the unmanned systems of the 414th Brigade "Birds of Magyar" are eliminating the occupiers in one of the frontline areas.
According to Censor.NET, one of the Russian soldiers tried to hide in the bushes from a Ukrainian drone.
However, the operators found him - the invader did not even try to run away, and the drone hit him directly in his body.
As a result of the combat work, the released footage shows the enemy's body on fire.
The soldiers note that 6,640 occupiers were killed in just 26 days in October.
It was also reported earlier that the Birds of Magyar attack drones were eliminating the invaders: the first occupier was blown to pieces, and the second was reduced to ashes.
