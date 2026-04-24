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News Shelling of Kherson
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Three volunteers injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Shelling of Kherson

Today, 24 April, at around 10:20 a.m., Russian troops struck Kherson, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Three volunteers were injured in an enemy drone attack.

Police officers took two men, aged 56 and 31, and an 18-year-old man to the hospital. All three suffered concussions and blast injuries.

The oldest victim also sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.

See more: One person killed and six others wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17007) Kherson (1463) volunteers (282) Kherson region (2635) Kherson district (549)
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