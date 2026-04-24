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Three volunteers injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Today, 24 April, at around 10:20 a.m., Russian troops struck Kherson, leaving people injured.
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Three volunteers were injured in an enemy drone attack.
Police officers took two men, aged 56 and 31, and an 18-year-old man to the hospital. All three suffered concussions and blast injuries.
The oldest victim also sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.
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