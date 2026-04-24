Three volunteers injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Today, 24 April, at around 10:20 a.m., Russian troops struck Kherson, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

Three volunteers were injured in an enemy drone attack.

Police officers took two men, aged 56 and 31, and an 18-year-old man to the hospital. All three suffered concussions and blast injuries.

The oldest victim also sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised in moderate condition.

See more: One person killed and six others wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS