One person killed and six others wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and one fatality.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Komyshany, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Zolota Balka, Dniprovske, Novooleksandrivka, Mykhailivka, Antonivka, Vesele, Zorivka, Kizomys, Poniativka, Sadove, Tokarivka, Yantarne, Shyroka Balka, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Dudchany, Kozatske, Novoberyslav, Sablukivka, Tiahynka, Rozlyv, Romashkove and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

See more: Eleven people were injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

What the Russians used to attack

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging seven private homes in particular. The occupiers also damaged a church and private vehicles.

One person was killed and six wounded as a result of the Russian aggression

Yesterday, four people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.











See more: Russian forces dropped nine KAB bombs on Kherson and region in evening: factory and warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS