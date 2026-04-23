Eleven people were injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to launch attacks on towns and villages in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Honcharne, Dniprovske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Rozliv, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Chereshenky, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novokayri, Novoraysk, Kostyrka, Zolota Balka, Ukrainka, Novovoskresenske, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Lvove, Odradokamyanka, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

What the Russians targeted

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, in particular damaging a high-rise building and 11 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a bank, farm buildings, a gas pipeline and private vehicles.

Eleven people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression .

Yesterday, six people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.







See also: One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson region. PHOTO report