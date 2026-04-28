Russian forces struck Chuhuiv: one person killed, wounded man is in critical condition (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of April 28, 2026, the enemy attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with a drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and another injured as a result of the shelling.

According to reports, emergency services are on the scene.

"We are investigating all the circumstances," the regional governor said.

No further information is available at this time.

Read more: Russians strike Bohodukhiv district nearly every hour – RMA

Updated information

As Syniehubov later reported, a 74-year-old man was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Chuhuiv.

He sustained blast injuries and is in serious condition. He is currently in the hospital, where medical personnel are providing all necessary care.

A passenger car was damaged by a Russian UAV strike. All relevant services are continuing their work at the scene.

Shelling in the Kharkiv Region over the past 24 hours

According to the Regional Military Administration, three settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack over the past 24 hours.

No casualties were reported as a result of the shelling.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against the Kharkiv region:

4 KABs;

1 "Molniya"-type UAV;

1 FPV drone.

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed:

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private home and two outbuildings were damaged (in the village of Odnorobivka).

Read more: Balakliia under attack by drones: woman died, there are injured