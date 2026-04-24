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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Balaklia under attack by drones: woman died, there are injured

UAV hit in Balaklia: Russian attack on the city center

On the morning of April 24, Russian occupiers attacked Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. At least three strikes by enemy UAVs were recorded in the central part of the city. There are fatalities and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balaklia City Police Department.

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"All details regarding the victims and the consequences of the strikes are currently being investigated. All relevant services are working around the clock to provide immediate assistance and address the aftermath of the enemy attacks," the statement reads.

A private home and several cars are on fire after being hit. Emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath.

Casualties and victims

A 60-year-old woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling in Balakliya, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration.

A 58-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man suffered blast injuries. The victims have been hospitalized, and doctors are providing them with all necessary care.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, four others injured. PHOTO

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shoot out (17007) Balakliya (78) Kharkiv region (1596) Izyumskyy district (142)
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