More than 3,500 drones in one month: Azov shows scale of Russian UAV destruction

Drone Industry

Soldiers of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed more than 3,500 Russian strike drones in the skies over Donetsk Oblast in April.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the unit’s press service.

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They noted that the enemy continues to actively increase the use of drones both against Ukrainian military personnel and against civilians.

"The occupiers do not stop launching UAVs for a single day, both against Ukraine’s Defense Forces and against civilians. The more drones the enemy launches, the more destroyed targets are recorded by the air defense units of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine," the statement reads.

See more: FPV drones cover 25 km and hit target under EW: Defense Ministry tests new developments. PHOTOS

In total, in April, air defense troops of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed:

3,585 fixed-wing strike UAVs;

156 fixed-wing reconnaissance UAVs;

416 copter-type strike UAVs;

114 copter-type reconnaissance drones.

See more: FPV drones cover 25 km and hit target under EW: Defense Ministry tests new developments. PHOTOS