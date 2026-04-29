King Charles III joked about Trump at White House: "Without Britain, you’d be speaking French"

During his speech at the White House, King Charles III was full of wit, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that without Washington’s help in World War II, people in the United Kingdom would be speaking German today.

This is reported by AFP and noted by the BBC, according to Censor.NET.

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The King's Reply

In particular, the British king responded to Trump's claim that "Europe would be speaking German and Japanese today if Washington hadn't led the Allied forces to victory in World War II."

"You recently said, Mr. President, that if it weren't for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Let me say that if it weren't for us, you would be speaking French," joked King Charles III, alluding to the rivalry between France and Britain over the American colonies.

See more: Charles III arrives in US on state visit: Ukraine also on agenda. PHOTOS

Criticism of the White House's restructuring

During his speech, Charles III also joked about the renovation of the East Wing of the White House into a ballroom, saying, "I’m sorry to admit it, but we Brits, of course, had our own attempt at renovating the White House back in 1814."

In the end, the U.S. president said that Charles III had "got the Democrats to stand up" with his speech, and emphasized that he had "never managed to do that."

In addition, King Charles III presented Trump with a bell from the British submarine HMS Trump, which was launched during World War II, as a symbol of the two countries’ shared history and future cooperation.