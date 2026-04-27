Charles III arrives in US on state visit: Ukraine also on agenda. PHOTOS

King Charles III of the United Kingdom has arrived in the United States on a four-day state visit together with Queen Camilla.

According to Censor.NET, Sky News reports this.

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The British monarch touched down at an air base near Washington. The royal couple is expected to travel to the White House, where they will be welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This is Charles III’s first visit to the US as king and the first state visit by a British monarch since 2007.

A visit amid security risks and tensions

The trip was organised amid heightened security measures. The British government has been coordinating closely with US authorities following the recent shooting in Washington.

Donald Trump assured that the King would be "completely safe" during his stay in the US. At the same time, sources within the royal family describe this visit as complex and strategically important.

"It’s high risk, high stakes and huge opportunities," the source noted.

Experts emphasise that the trip is taking place against a backdrop of serious tension in Anglo-American relations. Historian Andrew Looney stated that the current situation is one of the most difficult in the last century.

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Political context and global challenges

Analysts believe the visit is not merely ceremonial but also political in nature. It is taking place against a backdrop of instability in the Middle East and an escalating international situation.

According to experts, King Charles III could play a role in establishing dialogue with the US, despite the unpredictability of American politics. The visit also comes in the wake of the conflict between Donald Trump and the British Prime Minister.

The monarch is expected to reaffirm Britain’s commitment to NATO and security issues, particularly in the Arctic. The visit’s itinerary also includes a visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

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Will the issue of Ukraine be raised?

According to Politico, despite its official formal status, the visit is viewed as a carefully prepared political mission. It is expected that during his meeting with Donald Trump, King Charles III may raise the issue of support for Ukraine.

"There is a sense that the King will likely be able to push through perhaps one issue, so the question is what that will be. Ukraine is what truly concerns the King. More so than technology or other aspects of the relationship," said a well-informed source.

British government representatives emphasise that cooperation between London and Washington remains one of the closest in the defence sector.

We previously reported that the British government is considering the creation of a so-called "defence bank", which could become a tool for financing the rearmament of Northern European allies within NATO.

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