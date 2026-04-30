Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war: approximately 1,330,290 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 11,901 tanks, 40,944 artillery systems, and 24,493 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,330,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,330,290 (+1,470)

tanks – 11,901 (+7)

armored fighting vehicles – 24,493 (+7)

artillery systems – 40,944 (+119)

MLRS – 1,756 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,356 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+2) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 263,360 (+1,327) units

cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 92,606 (+375) units

special equipment – 4,148 (+2) units

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel