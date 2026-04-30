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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of the war: approximately 1,330,290 personnel (+1,470 in past 24 hours), 11,901 tanks, 40,944 artillery systems, and 24,493 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,330,290 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 30, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,330,290 (+1,470)
  • tanks – 11,901 (+7)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,493 (+7)
  • artillery systems – 40,944 (+119)
  • MLRS – 1,756 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,356 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+2) units
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 263,360 (+1,327) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,579 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 92,606 (+375) units
  • special equipment – 4,148 (+2) units

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Втарти ворожої армії

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Russian Army (11741) Armed Forces HQ (5103) liquidation (3035) elimination (7219)
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