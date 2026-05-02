Russian troops have advanced near Riznykivka in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Riznykivka (a village in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read on Censor.NET: Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, – DeepState. MAP

Map

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

See more: Russians have advanced near Berestok in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP