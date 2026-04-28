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Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk direction.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad," the report states.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, the "East" Operational Command stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering losses, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.
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