Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad," the report states.

Watch more: Occupiers are attempting to consolidate their positions in western part of Hryshyne, – 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

What led up to this?

Earlier, the "East" Operational Command stated that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult. The enemy continues its offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering losses, the enemy is constantly bringing in additional reserves.

Watch more: Pilots of 414th Brigade "Madiar’s Birds" eliminated African mercenary of Russian Federation in Pokrovsk direction