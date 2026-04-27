Occupiers are attempting to consolidate their positions in western part of Hryshyne, – 7th Airborne Corps. VIDEO

In the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces, the enemy continues its strategic offensive to capture the Pokrovsk urban area. Suffering casualties, the enemy is focused on restoring its offensive capabilities and is constantly reinforcing its troops.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 7th Airborne Corps.

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The video shows combat operations against the occupiers in Pokrovsk and on the outskirts of the city.

What is the situation in Pokrovsk?

As noted, in Pokrovsk, the Defence Forces are holding positions on the northern outskirts of the town.

"In the south-eastern part, the enemy is attempting to amass heavy equipment, including artillery and tanks. Ukrainian troops are detecting and engaging the enemy’s equipment with fire. Work is also continuing to detect and destroy enemy command posts and UAV operator positions," the statement reads.

Read more: Situation in Hryshyne and Rodynske areas is escalating. Enemy is amassing military equipment south of Pokrovsk, - "East" Operational Command

What is the situation in Hryshyne?

The 7th Airborne Corps also reports that Russia is not ceasing its pressure on Hryshyne, attempting to gain a foothold in the western part of the settlement. Operating in small groups across fields and woodland, they intend to reach the outskirts of Vasylivka and Novooleksandrivka.

"At the same time, the enemy’s assault operations are accompanied by systemic logistical problems, particularly with the supply of food and medicines," the report states.

Watch more: Defence forces are disrupting enemy near Sloviansk, destroying communications and transport, – 81st Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO