Defence forces are disrupting enemy near Sloviansk, destroying communications and transport, – 81st Separate Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy is attempting to establish a foothold in the remaining buildings, deploying communication and surveillance systems there to coordinate their operations.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 81st Separate Airborne Brigade.

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The enemy is actively using motorised vehicles

As noted, the enemy is actively using motorised vehicles for covert movement between positions, relying on their speed and manoeuvrability in the ruins and forest strips.

"The USF crews of the 81st Separate Airborne Slobozhansky Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces are accurately destroying these critically important resources. A precise strike has hit the occupiers’ parabolic antenna, disrupting their units and depriving them of the ability to coordinate fire. At the same time, enemy vehicles have been neutralised – motorcycles have been destroyed directly at their staging areas near shelters," the statement reads.

Watch more: Largest Russian motorised assault in Sloviansk direction since start of year has been repelled, – 81st Airborne Brigade

As emphasised by the Airborne Assault Forces, the systematic destruction of technical equipment and transport significantly complicates the enemy’s ability to hold their positions and weakens the occupiers’ offensive potential on our section of the front.

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that the situation in the Sloviansk direction is complex. The enemy is using mobile transport for covert movements.

Watch more: Situation in the Sloviansk direction is complicated: enemy is targeting logistics and preparing for assaults, – 81st Airborne Brigade