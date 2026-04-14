Situation in the Sloviansk direction is complicated: enemy is targeting logistics and preparing for assaults, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

The situation in the Sloviansk sector remains difficult due to the enemy’s systematic attacks on logistics routes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 81st Airborne Brigade.

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Shelling

As noted, the enemy is primarily using strike FPV drones and loitering munitions to target our equipment. It should be noted that the enemy is actively using heavy hexacopter drones, with which it inflicts fire damage on positions, remotely mines transport routes and delivers supplies to its infantry.

Watch more: Largest Russian motorised assault in Sloviansk direction since start of year has been repelled, – 81st Airborne Brigade. VIDEO

What are the Russian Federation’s tactics?

According to the brigade, the Russians’ tactics remain unchanged – constant pressure from small groups attempting to infiltrate the space between positions. In rear areas, the enemy uses armoured and motorised vehicles for logistical support.

"Furthermore, the enemy is constantly replenishing its manpower, which it is preparing for further assault and infiltration operations in the Sloviansk direction. Despite the logistical challenges, Slobozhanskyi paratroopers are engaging the enemy where they least expect it, in order to reduce their offensive capabilities and facilitate the work of airborne units," the statement reads.

Watch more: Enemy continues infiltration attempts in Sloviansk direction – 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. VIDEO