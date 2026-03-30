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Enemy continues infiltration attempts in Sloviansk direction – 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. VIDEO
Russian forces continue attempts to infiltrate in the Sloviansk direction, using the cover of night, drones, and camouflage to advance toward the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is attempting to avoid direct combat and is operating in small groups.
According to available information, the occupiers are using so-called guide drones for navigation, allowing them to orient themselves in the dark, but to no avail.
Ukrainian airborne troops detect such groups and strike them.
There has also been an increase in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and in the enemy’s attempts to build up offensive potential in this direction.
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