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News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Kamikaze drone eliminated several occupiers who had taken cover in the remains of a large-diameter pipe. VIDEO

Operators of attack UAVs from the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine demonstrated exceptional technical proficiency by carrying out a complex strike against enemy infantry. This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the Donetsk sector, the invaders attempted to take up positions inside the remains of a large-diameter pipe. However, the "Azov" fighters treated the enemy to a session of "pipe therapy".

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The released footage shows a Ukrainian kamikaze drone flying directly into the pipe opening and coming within inches of several occupiers.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since the start of war: approximately 1,296,700 personnel (+870 in the past 24 hours), 11,824 tanks, 39,049 artillery systems, and 24,317 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Occupier kicks object on road and vanishes in cloud of flames and smoke. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5957) National Guard (707) drones (4902)
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