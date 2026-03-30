Kamikaze drone eliminated several occupiers who had taken cover in the remains of a large-diameter pipe. VIDEO
Operators of attack UAVs from the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine demonstrated exceptional technical proficiency by carrying out a complex strike against enemy infantry. This was reported by Censor.NET.
In the Donetsk sector, the invaders attempted to take up positions inside the remains of a large-diameter pipe. However, the "Azov" fighters treated the enemy to a session of "pipe therapy".
The released footage shows a Ukrainian kamikaze drone flying directly into the pipe opening and coming within inches of several occupiers.
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