Operators of attack UAVs from the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine demonstrated exceptional technical proficiency by carrying out a complex strike against enemy infantry. This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the Donetsk sector, the invaders attempted to take up positions inside the remains of a large-diameter pipe. However, the "Azov" fighters treated the enemy to a session of "pipe therapy".

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The released footage shows a Ukrainian kamikaze drone flying directly into the pipe opening and coming within inches of several occupiers.

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