Russians have advanced near Berestok in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Berestok (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. MAP

Updated map

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP