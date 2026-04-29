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Russians have advanced near Berestok in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Berestok (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Enemy has advanced near Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and near Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. MAP

Updated map

Russia has advanced near Berestok

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

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Donetsk region (5681) Kramatorskyy district (939) Berestok (8) DeepState (491)
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