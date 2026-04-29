1 515 0
Russians have advanced near Berestok in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Berestok (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated map
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password