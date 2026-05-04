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Russian forces have advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region, — DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced into the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy has advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove," they noted.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Berestok and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

РФ просунулася у Волноваському районі Донеччини: що відомо?

What happened before?

  • Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of May 4, Russian occupiers had attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 59 times. In particular, in the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks.

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Donetsk region (5708) military actions (3302) Volnovaskyy district (283) Andriyivka-Klevtsove (8) DeepState (497)
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