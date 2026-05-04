Russian forces have advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk region, — DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces have advanced into the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy has advanced near Andriivka-Klevtsove," they noted.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Berestok and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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