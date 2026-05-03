Enemy has advanced near Berestok and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Berestok (a settlement in the Illinivska rural community of the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Ivanopillia (a village in the Kostiantynivka district of the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two dead and eight wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Maps



Berestok



Ivanopillia

What happened before?

It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

It was also noted that Russian troops had advanced near Riznykivka in the Donetsk region.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces airstrike on ambush by occupiers from Russian Armed Forces’ 76th Division in Hryshyne: 15 Russian soldiers eliminated. VIDEO