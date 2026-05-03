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Enemy has advanced near Berestok and Ivanopillia in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This has been reported by analysts from the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Berestok (a settlement in the Illinivska rural community of the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Ivanopillia (a village in the Kostiantynivka district of the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Maps
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had advanced in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
- It was also noted that Russian troops had advanced near Riznykivka in the Donetsk region.
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