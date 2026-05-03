Day in Donetsk region: two dead and eight wounded, three districts of region attacked. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in casualties.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 3 May, reports Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

One person was injured in Kryvyi Rih.

in Kryvyi Rih. In Zavydy-Borzenka, two people were injured and a car was damaged.

and a car was damaged. In Dobropillia, one person was killed and one wounded.

See more: As result of shelling in Donetsk region, 26 civilian facilities were damaged, including 19 residential buildings. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

In Sydorove, Svyatogorsk community, one person was injured and private homes were damaged.

and private homes were damaged. In Mykolaivka, one person was killed and two were injured ; eight high-rise buildings and 11 private homes were damaged.

; eight high-rise buildings and 11 private homes were damaged. In Sloviansk, two private homes and a car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a high-rise building and a car were damaged.

In Iverske, Novodonetsk community, a car was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, one person was injured, and two private homes and a car were damaged.

See also: As a result of shelling in Donetsk Oblast, 26 civilian facilities were damaged, including 19 residential buildings. Photo report

Bakhmut District

Private homes have been damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

It is noted that, in total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 25 times over the past 24 hours. 261 people, including 57 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling



















