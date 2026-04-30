Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 29 April, 1,437 attacks were recorded along the front line and in residential areas of the region. The enemy attacked the towns of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and Mykolaivka, the settlement of Sviatohorivka, and the villages of Kindrativka, Ocheretine and Tetyanivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, a private house and a car were damaged; in Tetyanivka, three private houses were damaged. In Orekhuvatka, three private houses were destroyed.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with four UAVs – one person was injured, and three apartment blocks, a courier service office, a civilian car and an excavator were damaged.

A private house was damaged in Bilenke. A car was damaged in Ocheretine, Oleksandrivka community; a grain silo was damaged in Novooleksandrivka. A lorry was damaged in Maidan, Cherkasy community.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians carried out nine strikes, including three KAB-250 bombs, a ‘Smerch’ multiple rocket launcher, and drones – killing one civilian and wounding two others. Four private homes, a business, and three civilian cars were damaged.

See also on Censor.NET: Russians struck an evacuation group in Druzhkivka with an FPV drone. Photo report

In addition, today, between 2:30 and 2:40 am, Russian forces fired drones at Shabelkivka and Yasnogirka. Residential buildings were hit. Information on casualties and damage is being established.

Bakhmut district

Private homes were damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

Consequences of enemy attacks

















