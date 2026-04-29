Russians struck evacuation team in Druzhkivka with FPV drone. PHOTOS
In Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked the "PHOENIX" evacuation team.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the enemy drone struck an armoured vehicle carrying two rescue workers and a police officer. Fortunately, no one was injured.
"This is yet another proof that there are no rules or morals for the Russians. An attack on an evacuation team is a deliberate crime against humanity!" – the State Emergency Service emphasised.
Aftermath of the attack
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