Russians struck evacuation team in Druzhkivka with FPV drone. PHOTOS

In Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked the "PHOENIX" evacuation team.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the enemy drone struck an armoured vehicle carrying two rescue workers and a police officer. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"This is yet another proof that there are no rules or morals for the Russians. An attack on an evacuation team is a deliberate crime against humanity!" – the State Emergency Service emphasised.

See more: Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 25 times in past 24 hours; 2 civilians killed, - Regional Military Administration

Aftermath of the attack

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: over 1,200 strikes, one person killed



