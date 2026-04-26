Occupiers shelled Donetsk region 25 times in past 24 hours; 2 civilians killed, - Regional Military Administration

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 25 times, killing two civilians and injuring five others.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

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Casualties and injuries

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the Kramatorsk district was hit hardest.

One person was killed and three others were injured in Druzhkivka.

One person was also killed in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka.

In addition, injuries were reported in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Watch more: Over past week, Special Operations Forces have struck number of enemy arsenals, bases and logistics facilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. VIDEO







Extent of the damage

A significant number of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged as a result of the shelling.

In Tetyanivka, Svyatogorsk community, private homes were destroyed.

In Mykolaivka, five high-rise buildings, three administrative buildings, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In a number of settlements, including Orekhuvatka, Nikonorivka, and Raihorodok, private homes were damaged.

A business in Kurytsyne, residential buildings in Krynytsi, and a private house in Starovarvarivka were also damaged.

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, another private house was damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: nearly 1,000 attacks, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under fire. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, 707 people have been evacuated from frontline settlements.

Among them were 134 children.

The situation in the region remains tense, with constant shelling continuing and efforts to deal with its aftermath.