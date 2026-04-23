Day in Donetsk Oblast: over 1,200 strikes, one person killed. PHOTOS

On 22 April, the police recorded 1,245 enemy strikes along the front line and in the region’s residential areas. Four settlements came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk, and the villages of Bilenke and Raihorodok.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

Today at 05:00 a.m., the Russians struck a civilian vehicle in the village of Mykhailivka, Oleksandrivska Territorial Community, killing one person.

In Druzhkivka, an enemy FPV drone damaged a private house.

The enemy launched three drone strikes on Kramatorsk – a private house and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Tetianivka, Sviatohirsk community, a house and a non-residential building were damaged.

In Raihorodok, two private houses were damaged; in Bilenke, one house was damaged.

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.

See more: Nine people were injured as result of shelling in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS





