Nine people were injured as result of shelling in Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, an administrative building was destroyed, two high-rise blocks and a power line were damaged; in Nykonorivka, a private house was destroyed, and in Raihorodok, a private house was damaged. In Sloviansk, nine people were injured, a school was destroyed, and 23 high-rise buildings, four private houses, four shops and two cars were damaged. In Bilenke, Kramatorsk community, a private house was damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, a private house was damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 14 times. 349 people, including 45 children, have been evacuated from the front line.









See more: One person killed and six others injured as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. PHOTOS