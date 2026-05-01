As result of shelling in Donetsk region, 26 civilian facilities were damaged, including 19 residential buildings. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Sloviansk. A private house was damaged in Myrna Dolyna, Oleksandrivka district. An administrative building and two cars were damaged in Kramatorsk. A lorry was destroyed in Maidan, Cherkasy community. A private house was damaged in Druzhkivka.

Bakhmut District

Private houses were damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk district.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 13 times. 368 people, including 25 children, were evacuated from the front line.

No reports of casualties were received over the past 24 hours.

















See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, three injured. PHOTOS