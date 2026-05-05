Ukraine cut its electricity imports by 40% in April, — ExPro

In April 2026, Ukraine reduced its electricity imports by 40% compared to March, to 558,200 MWh.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing data from the consulting firm ExPro.

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"Electricity imports to Ukraine fell by 40% in April 2026… Supplies declined from all sources except Poland," the statement said.

What contributed to the reduction

One of the reasons was the suspension of imports via Slovakia in early April due to repairs on the cross-border power line.

The work is expected to continue through the end of May.

Imports from Moldova also fell significantly—by 70% compared to March.

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Import Structure

Hungary accounts for the largest share of total imports—55%.

At the same time, imports from Poland remained stable and did not decline.

What about exports?

Electricity exports rose by 10% in April, reaching 33,000 MWh.

In particular, exports to Romania have doubled.