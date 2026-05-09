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News Zelenskyy’s rating trust in Zelenskyy
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Almost third of Ukrainians want Zelenskyy to leave politics after war, - poll

Zelenskyy

Sociologists asked Ukrainians how they envisage Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s future activities after the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the results of a poll by KIIS.

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28% want to see him as president after the war 

According to the results, 28% want to see Zelenskyy as president after the war (a slight increase from 25% in early October 2025). A further 16% (the same as before) believe he could simply remain in politics – as party leader or MP.

Read more: State spent UAH 17.8 billion on "Zelenskyy’s thousand" payment last year – Finance Ministry. DOCUMENT

30% believe that Zelenskyy should leave politics 

At the same time, 30% (down from 36% previously) say that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should leave politics (and focus on charitable work, promoting Ukraine’s interests abroad, or simply on his own affairs).

15% believe that Zelenskyy should face criminal prosecution (unchanged from the results in early October 2025).

Methodology

The survey was conducted between 20 and 27 April. A total of 1,005 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9015) ratings (141) Ukrainians (241)
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