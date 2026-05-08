State spent UAH 17.8 billion on "Zelenskyy’s thousand" payment last year – Finance Ministry. DOCUMENT

The state spent UAH 17.8 billion last year on the payment of "Zelenskyy’s thousand".

This was reported to Censor.NET in response to a request by Roman Yermolychev, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

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UAH 17.8 billion allocated for payment

According to him, the payment of the "Winter Support 2025" assistance in the amount of UAH 1,000 was regulated by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 13 November 2025.

The experimental project was implemented under the budget program "Social protection of citizens in difficult life circumstances", whose expenditures were increased by UAH 4.5 billion through the redistribution of state budget expenditures within the total amount of budget allocations provided for the Ministry of Social Policy in 2025.

Yermolychev noted that, according to verbal information from the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, 17.8 million citizens received the assistance, with UAH 17.8 billion allocated for the payment.

As of now, the relevant expenditures for making this payment in 2026 are not provided for under the budget programs managed by the Ministry of Social Policy.

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