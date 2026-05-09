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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,340,270 personnel (+1,080 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,712 artillery systems and 24,541 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation on the front line on 22 April: a report from the General Staff

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,340,270 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 9, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,340,270 (+1,080)
  • tanks – 11,920 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,541 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 41,712 (+82) units
  • RSZV – 1,780 (+2) od.
  • Air defense systems – 1,371 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,351 (+7) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 281,208 (+1,479) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 95,252 (+373) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,173 (+0) units

Read more: Defense Forces strike Kedrovka GRAU arsenal and explosives and FAB production facilities in Russia – General Staff

Знищення російських окупантів

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Russian Army (11847) Armed Forces HQ (5153) liquidation (3054) elimination (7311)
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