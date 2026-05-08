Defense Forces strike Kedrovka GRAU arsenal and explosives and FAB production facilities in Russia – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed strikes on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, the Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk and the Kedrovka GRAU arsenal in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant

Thus, a strike on the production buildings of the Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant in Dzerzhinsk (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia), on 30 April 2026, has been confirmed.

The Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant is one of Russia’s largest explosives manufacturers.

The enterprise equips almost all types of ammunition, including aircraft and artillery shells, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops and more.

Among other things, the plant equips high-explosive aerial bombs (FABs), which the enemy later uses to create guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Read more: Minus Tor-M1, Tunguska and Nebo-U radar: effective strikes on enemy air defense and rear bases

Kedrovka GRAU arsenal

A hit on buildings on the territory of the Kedrovka arsenal of the GRAU (the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense), in the settlement of Kedrovka, Sverdlovsk region, Russia, on 25 April 2026, has also been confirmed.

Bryansk Chemical Plant

In addition, a strike in May 2026 on the infrastructure of an explosives production enterprise in the city of Seltso (Bryansk region, Russia), the Bryansk Chemical Plant, has been confirmed.

The plant is an important component of the aggressor country’s military-industrial complex and one of the links supplying ammunition to the Russian occupation army.

Read more: Two Buk air defence systems, areas where enemy personnel are concentrated and key facilities of Russian occupiers have been struck, – General Staff