Enemy is using Pokrovsk to build up its troop numbers and military equipment: Russian Federation’s 90th Tank Division has been spotted – 7th Airborne Corps
Russian troops are massing forces in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in preparation for a further offensive. The occupiers’ main objective remains the capture of Hryshyne, where the Defense Forces are engaged in intense small-arms combat.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by 7th Airborne Corps.
"Since early May, units operating in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault troops have killed or wounded 329 Russians. Ukrainian forces have also destroyed or damaged more than 40 pieces of various military equipment, including artillery pieces," the military said.
The Russian Federation's 90th Tank Division has been spotted in Pokrovsk
Russian forces are using Pokrovsk as a key staging area for personnel and equipment in preparation for further offensive operations.
According to available information, units of the Russian Federation’s 90th Tank Division have been spotted in the city. The Defense Forces have already successfully destroyed part of the enemy’s artillery.
There are plans to turn Myrnohrad into a command center
In Myrnohrad, the Russian army is setting up command posts.
"The enemy is attempting to use the settlement as a 'bridgehead' for a breakthrough in the direction of Rodynske," the corps stated.
In this sector, Ukrainian marines have destroyed 11 pieces of enemy artillery equipment since the beginning of May.
Hryshyne remains the main target of the assaults
The enemy’s main objective at this time is to capture Hryshyne. For some time, enemy infantry has been attempting to advance directly through the village, while other units have been trying to bypass Hryshyne across open terrain and move north toward Vasylivka.
Defense forces engaged the enemy using all available means—including artillery, aircraft, and FPV drones, as well as small arms.
Recently, in the southern part of Hryshyne, Ukrainian troops killed two Russian assault troops in close-quarters combat.
At first, the enemy approached the cover where our soldiers were positioned. After a brief exchange of fire, the Ukrainian soldiers eliminated one enemy infantryman. Another Russian soldier mistakenly believed he had managed to break through the Ukrainian defenses and began to advance. But he was met with a barrage of return fire.
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