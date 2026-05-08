Kamikaze drone struck occupiers’ deployment site in Donetsk Oblast: "It just hit! We’ve got one ’three hundred’, one ’two hundred’". VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to strike at enemy concentrations in one of the fiercest sectors of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators have identified and attacked a Russian unit’s deployment site in the Pokrovsk direction (Donetsk region). Thanks to the drone’s precise strike on the personnel’s location, the occupiers suffered immediate casualties.

"It just hit! One 'three hundred' and one 'two hundred'," says a surviving Russian in a video posted on social media.

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Watch more: 108 occupiers, 159 UAVs and over 50 pieces of equipment eliminated: combat operations by "Bureviy" brigade. VIDEO