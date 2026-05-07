Occupier torn in half by drone strike lay dying among branches for half hour. VIDEO 18+
Another case of a devastating strike on enemy manpower using strike drones has been recorded in the Lyman direction. As reported by Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance fighters of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade released footage demonstrating the consequences of a direct FPV drone hit on a Russian invader.
As a result of a powerful explosion, the invader's body was effectively torn in half. Despite injuries absolutely incompatible with life, the invader demonstrated abnormal vitality. Aerial reconnaissance footage confirms that after the strike, the occupier remained conscious and continued to move for nearly 30 minutes.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password