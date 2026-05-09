Drone bearing inscriptions in Russian was discovered in Poland nearborder with Russia

In the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship of Poland, in the village of Oseka, located near the border with the Kaliningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation, a drone bearing inscriptions in Russian was found.

This was reported by Polsat News, citing local police sources, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

A drone was found in a field. Emergency services are currently on the scene. The area has been cordoned off.

"We received a report about this from an anonymous witness," said local police spokeswoman Marta Kabelis.

According to RMF24, the drone bears inscriptions in Cyrillic. The device is equipped with a camera, and it is not the kind of drone you can typically buy in a store.

What happened before?

Latvian police stated that two drones struck an oil depot in the city of Rēzekne, near the border with Russia, on May 7, rather than one, as initially believed.

Read more: Russia is changing its tactics in EU: from ’cheap’ agents to professional sabotage networks and involvement of organised crime