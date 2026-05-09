Péter Magyar has officially become Hungary’s new Prime Minister
On 9 May,Péter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party which won the election, became Hungary’s new prime minister. He replaced the pro-Russian politician Viktor Orbán in the post.
This is reported by Telex and 444, according toCensor.NET.
Details
Magyar was elected prime minister with 140 votes in favour and 54 against. After the vote, there was a round of applause in parliament, and people watching the inaugural session from Budapest’s central square also greeted the new prime minister with cheers. At the same time, most representatives of Orbán’s Fidesz party, which has now moved into opposition, did not applaud.
The politician took the oath of office in the centre of the chamber and subsequently signed the relevant decree.
The new Speaker of Parliament had been elected earlier — Ágnes Forsthofer, deputy leader of the Tisza party, was chosen — with 193 votes in favour and 2 against.
Former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not attend the inaugural session of the new parliament. Furthermore, the title "Prime Minister" has been removed from his Facebook page – it now simply reads "Viktor Orbán’s official social media page".
Elections in Hungary
- On 18 April, Hungary’s National Election Office published the final results of the parliamentary elections.
- The Tisza Party, led by Péter Magyar, won 70.85% of the vote and will hold 141 of the 199 seats in parliament.
- The ruling coalition of the Fidesz party and the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP), led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, won 26.13% of the vote, securing 52 seats.
- The far-right "Our Homeland" party received 3.2% of the vote and six seats in parliament.
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