General Staff reports that 51 clashes have been recorded on front line, 30 of which took place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has launched 51 attacks along the front line.

This is reported in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on May 9, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the following areas were hit: Rohyzne, Volfyne, Korenok, Atynske, Ulanove, and Kuchervka.

The situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 10 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions. Two enemy assaults were recorded.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has made seven attempts to improve its position in the areas of Prylipka, Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, Petro-Ivanivka, and Synelnykove. Two of these attempts are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations.

Read more: Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,340,270 personnel (+1,080 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,712 artillery systems and 24,541 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched four attacks toward Lyman, Zarichne, Yampil, and Ozerny.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations in the Sloviansk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched a single attack toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched seven attacks targeting the towns of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 17 times to push our troops out of their positions toward the settlements of Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and Novomykolaivka. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy did not carry out any assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks on the positions of our defenders near Novozhorzhia, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipole, and Charivne.

No enemy offensive operations have been reported in the Orikhiv and Prydiprovskyi directions.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.