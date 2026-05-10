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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,341,110 personnel (+840 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,787 artillery systems, and 24,544 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Zimbabwe has reported the deaths of 15 citizens recruited by Russia to fight in the war in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,341,110 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 10, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel—approximately 1,341,110 (+840) people
  • tanks – 11,920 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,544 (+3) units
  • artillery systems – 41,787 (+75) units
  • MLRS - 1,782 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,373 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 352 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,362 (+11) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 282,697 (+1,489) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
  • Ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 95,479 (+227) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,176 (+3) units

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Read more: Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,340,270 personnel (+1,080 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,712 artillery systems and 24,541 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

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Russian Army (11827) Armed Forces HQ (5147) liquidation (3053)
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