Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,341,110 personnel (+840 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,787 artillery systems, and 24,544 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,341,110 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to April 10, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel—approximately 1,341,110 (+840) people

tanks – 11,920 (+0) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,544 (+3) units

artillery systems – 41,787 (+75) units

MLRS - 1,782 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,373 (+2) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,362 (+11) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 282,697 (+1,489) units

cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units

Ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 95,479 (+227) units

specialized equipment – 4,176 (+3) units

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Read more: Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,340,270 personnel (+1,080 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,712 artillery systems and 24,541 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS