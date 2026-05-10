Russian forces shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: child was injured

The enemy attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported, Russian forces launched an attack on Nikopol and the Marhanets community in the Nikopol district.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the Synelnykove District was targeted in the Ukrainian and Bohynivska communities. Infrastructure has been damaged. A 3-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

What happened before?

Earlier reports indicated that Russian forces, in violation of the "ceasefire," also attacked the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 30 settlements came under Russian fire, resulting in one death and three injuries.

Read more: Enemy gains ground near Horikhove in Donetsk Oblast and Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – DeepState. MAPS