In Sumy region, man was injured and houses were destroyed as result of shelling by Russian Federation

As a result of enemy strikes, one person was injured in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. There has also been destruction and damage to private homes and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

More details on the security situation in the Sumy region as of the morning of May 10:

In the Zno-Novhorod community, a 47-year-old man was injured when an enemy drone struck his car.



A 46-year-old man who was wounded on May 3 in the Hlukhiv community when an enemy drone struck a grain truck died in the hospital.

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of May 9 to the morning of May 10, 2026, Russian forces carried out more than 50 attacks on 18 settlements in 9 territorial communities of the region.



The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy district.



Settlements in 10 communities came under enemy fire.



The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs across the Sumy region.

Watch more: Russians dropped propaganda leaflets and counterfeit money on Sumy from a drone. VIDEO

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities have been damaged and destroyed: