Russians dropped propaganda leaflets and counterfeit money on Sumy from a drone. VIDEO

Russian invaders are attempting to use psychological warfare tactics from the Second World War, combining them with modern technology. According to Censor.NET, propaganda leaflets and counterfeit banknotes were today dropped from enemy UAVs in Sumy.

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The enemy is attempting to play on feelings of nostalgia and financial hardship, yet the content of these ‘messages’ provokes only outrage and irony among local residents. The texts speak of ‘shared roots’ and ‘brotherhood’.





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Slogans such as "Our grandfathers were brothers in the trenches" are used, which looks particularly cynical against the backdrop of the Russian Federation’s daily rocket and drone strikes on residential areas of Sumy. Along with the leaflets, they drop imitation money, hoping to attract people’s attention. This is a classic method of drawing attention to propaganda, aimed at the most vulnerable sections of the population.

The military and law enforcement warn: it is dangerous to pick up any objects dropped from enemy drones. In addition to propaganda, the enemy may scatter disguised explosive devices under the guise of leaflets or everyday items.

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