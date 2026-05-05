Militarisation of Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories must be recognised as crime against humanity, — Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, has called for the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories to be recognized as a crime against humanity.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in his statement on his Telegram channel.

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According to the ombudsman, this practice has been going on for years and is becoming increasingly widespread. Children in the occupied territories are exposed to propaganda and military narratives, which significantly influence their development and worldview.

Systemic policies and calls for accountability

Lubinec emphasized that the militarization of education effectively turns educational institutions into tools for preparing for war. Instead of a comprehensive educational process, children are being forced to accept military ideology and participate in pseudo-patriotic organizations.

"The militarization of Ukrainian children must be recognized as a crime against humanity," Lubinets added.

Read more: Lubinets reacts to detention of TCR servicemen in Odesa

The Ombudsman called on Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, the international community, and the International Criminal Court to assess these actions from a legal standpoint and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

According to the data provided, since 2022, Ukrainian children have been transferred to at least 210 facilities in Russia and the occupied regions. In a significant number of these facilities, children are being subjected to propaganda programs as well as military training.

In addition, children are being forced to join militarized organizations, and schools are introducing specialized classes with a military focus. According to the ombudsman, these actions are part of a deliberate policy aimed at reshaping the mindset of the younger generation.

Lubinec emphasized that the international community must respond to these developments, as ignoring the problem risks the further spread of such practices.

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