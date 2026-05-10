Strikes have been carried out against occupiers’ assault groups in Velykoburlutsky direction, – Joint Forces Operation

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders have concentrated their efforts in the areas of Prylipka, Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, and Synelnykove. Our troops are holding their ground, defeating the enemy’s superior forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Joint Forces Operation.

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The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Velykyi Burluk sector, the enemy attacked fortifications west of Krasne Pershe. The occupiers’ assault groups were repelled by heavy fire.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled the occupiers' assault toward Kupiansk.

Read more: General Staff reports that 51 clashes have been recorded on front line, 30 of which took place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

The situation in the Lyman area

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defenses near Zarichne and in the direction of Lyman, Zarichne, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In total, the Joint Forces Operation units repelled 15 attacks by the invaders. The defense forces are inflicting casualties and material losses on the occupiers and thwarting the enemy’s attempts to advance deeper into Ukraine.