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Enemy has advanced near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP (updated)
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Holubivka (Bakhmut district) and Dibrova (Bakhmut district)," the report states.
Updated information
DeepState later reported that the invaders had also advanced near Vasylivka in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
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