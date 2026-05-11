Occupiers are submitting false reports to their command, which is affecting their subsequent assaults, - Defence Forces

Russian commanders are submitting false reports about the alleged occupation of settlements, which is causing confusion in the operations of artillery and assault units.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is known?

"In the Orikhiv sector, the command of Russian assault units submitted a false report to the Russian high command claiming that the settlements of Lukianivske and Mahdalynivka had been captured," he said.

According to the spokesperson, because of this distorted data, Russian artillery units received maps containing false information, which led to a lack of coordination between assault and fire support units during combat operations.

"In fact, when Russian assault troops try to advance, they request artillery support to strike our positions—specifically Lukianivske and Mahdalynivka—but the artillery units say that none of this is true and that, in reality, the Russian assault troops have been left without artillery support," Voloshin explained.

The spokesperson added that, due to these false reports, Russian units are operating in a disjointed manner, receiving no support from either artillery or drone units, which significantly hinders their offensive operations.

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