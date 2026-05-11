No ceasefire observed: Russia is attacking in the Pokrovsk direction, - the National Guard Brigade "Rubizh"

The enemy continues its military operations in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians are using drones and artillery and attempting to advance in small infantry groups, despite claims of a ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air by Espreso and Slawa.TV by Volodymyr Nazarenko, acting commander of the ‘Force of Freedom’ battalion of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Rubizh’.

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"I remember very well the first ceasefire in September 2014, when the Ilovaisk tragedy occurred – the Russian occupiers, treacherously exploiting ‘Minsk-1’, continued the war and seized territory. I remember ‘Minsk-2’ very well – mid-February 2015, when, despite declarations of a ceasefire, the enemy broke the silence seven minutes later with mortar fire on our positions. From that moment, I understood clearly – the enemy cannot be trusted. All statements by the Russian Federation since 2014 and 2022 point to one thing – this is purely propaganda that the aggressor is trying to use for both domestic and foreign audiences," noted an officer from the National Guard Brigade "Rubizh".

Read more: There were 144 clashes on front line: enemy is pressing hardest in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

According to him, no ceasefire is being observed on the front line. The enemy continues to use various types of attack UAVs and artillery, and is also attempting to advance in small foot patrols, continuing its infiltration tactics.

"As for the number of assaults or the number of attempts to advance, these statistics should be announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For security reasons, I cannot disclose these exact figures, as this could, in a way, harm both our brigade and the Defence Forces in the Pokrovsk direction as a whole. But I can say with certainty that the enemy continues its attempts to advance, of course not at the same pace as a week ago, but there is enemy movement, there are attempts at infiltration, and the enemy’s use of weapons, in particular drones, also continues," commented Volodymyr Nazarenko.

What is known?

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours in the Pokrovsk direction, 37 of the aggressor’s assault operations were halted in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and towards the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novooleksandrivka.

Watch more: Drone operators from 414th Brigade’s "Madiar Birds" unit eliminated small assault group of five Russian invaders with three strikes. VIDEO