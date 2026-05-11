There were 144 clashes on front line: enemy is pressing hardest in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, 10 May, there have been 144 combat engagements on the front line.

This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy deployed 5,002 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,541 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

One of the nine clashes that took place today is ongoing in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out 56 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, ten of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka and Krasne Pershe.

the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka and Krasne Pershe. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice today, in the areas of Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

Read more: Over 120 clashes took place on front line, with heaviest fighting continuing in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors, – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, the aggressor launched 11 assaults in the areas around the settlements of Zarichne, Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations today.

Defence forces successfully repelled nine enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and towards the settlements of Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka and Novooleksandrivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 72 occupiers were killed and 23 wounded in this sector today; two enemy vehicles and three units of special equipment were destroyed, five vehicles, six artillery pieces and two drone control stations were damaged. A total of 242 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Oleksandrohrad.

Read more: 147 combat engagements on front line: hottest sectors are Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole, — General Staff. MAP

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Charivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipilske.

in the areas around the settlements of Rybne, Charivne, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka and Huliaipilske. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations today.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

Read more: General Staff reports that 51 clashes have been recorded on front line, 30 of which took place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors