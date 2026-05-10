147 combat engagements on front line: hottest sectors are Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole, — General Staff. MAP

In total, over the past 24 hours, on May 9, 2026, 147 combat engagements were recorded along the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling

Yesterday, the enemy deployed 7,704 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,021 attacks on populated areas and our troops' positions, including 12 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces’ missile units and artillery have destroyed six enemy artillery systems.

The General Staff notes that, in total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past 24 hours amounted to 840 personnel. Three armored combat vehicles, 75 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 11 ground-based robotic systems, 1,489 unmanned aerial vehicles, 227 enemy vehicles, and three units of special equipment were also destroyed.

The situation in the North

As reported, over the past 24 hours, the aggressor carried out 30 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, including one using multiple launch rocket systems. Two enemy assaults were recorded.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched nine attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Prylipka, Izbytske, Starytsia, Ternova, Petro-Ivanivka, Synelnykove, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched a single attack toward Kupiansk.

Read more: General Staff reports that 51 clashes have been recorded on front line, 30 of which took place in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defenses five times, launching attacks in the areas around the towns of Lyman, Zarichne, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched two assaults, one near Riznykivka and the other toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made one attempt to advance toward Tykhonivka.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar, as well as in the direction of Kostiantynivka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 28 assaults by the aggressor toward the settlements of Bilytske, Nikanorivka, Dorozhne, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Vasylivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Kotlyne, Hryshyne, and Serhiivka," the statement said.

The situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks, targeting Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Vorone, and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 27 attacks in the areas of Novozaporizhzhia, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne, Zlahoda, Olenokostyantynivka, and toward the settlements of Hirke, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, and Staroukrainka.

No enemy assaults were reported in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Dnipro sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

No signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across the entire front line.